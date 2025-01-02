BRS to protest tomorrow demanding BC reservation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Jagruthi of the BRS party would be taking up a huge protest at Indira Park on Friday demanding implementation of the Congress party’s Kamareddy BC Declaration and also the 42 per cent reservations to BCs in the local body elections.

The Telangana Jagruthi president, BRS party MLC K Kavitha, released the BC Mahasabha poster. The meeting called for BC Mahasabha at Indira Park on January 3 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Savitri Bai Phule with the demand for the implementation of the Kamareddy Declaration and the implementation of 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

Telangana State Sarpanches Association Joint Action Committee, Telangana Vidyarthi JAC, along with more public organisations and caste organisations, have announced their support for this BC Mahasabha. Survi Yadayya Goud, the State president of the Sarpanchs Association JAC, announced that they would stand behind MLC Kavitha, who was fighting for the BCs. They made it clear that they will attend the Mahasabha in large numbers and will achieve their rights.

Kavitha lamented that the Congress government is doing irreparable injustice to the BCs. She especially criticised the government for trying to delay the increase in reservation for BCs in local body elections.