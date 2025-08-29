Live
BRS urges SEC to defer local body polls
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Thursday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to reschedule the preparation of the electoral roll in view of ongoing floods and devastation, arguing that it would facilitate the effective and purposeful participation of voters and the administration.
The BRS leaders said that over the last few days, incessant heavy rains have triggered flash floods across multiple districts of Telangana, inundating villages, damaging roads and crops, and displacing thousands of families. They said that in the flooded areas, the verification of rolls was impossible and public participation would be hampered.
“In this hectic situation and human turbulence, the very purpose of the electoral roll verification may not be accomplished and hence, we earnestly appeal to the State Commission to defer the announced schedule of Gram Panchayat Electoral Roll preparation and publication until normalcy is restored,” said D Sravan.