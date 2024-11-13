BRS wants BC panel to give comprehensive survey report

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Tuesday demanded the BC Commission not to succumb to pressure from the State government and take up a hasty job but to conduct a comprehensive, scientific, and detailed survey.

The BRS leaders, headed by the leader of the party in Council S Madhusudhana Chary, and V Srinivas Goud, met representatives of the BC commission, which is doing the survey across the State. They urged the commission not to see this for temporary political benefits but to take up the study for increasing the BC reservations.

The commission should also provide reservations to MBCs and migratory communities that are deprived of education, employment, and lack of political representation as per their population.

The leaders said the commission should ensure a comprehensive report that should not be engulfed in legal tangles.

“The survey being conducted under the supervision of the dedicated commission should ensure that the report depicts a real picture of the socio-economic and political situation of BCs in the State,” they said.

The leaders alleged that because of the delay in appointing the dedicated commission, the local body elections have been deferred. They said the party welcomes the appointment of the dedicated commission after an 11-month delay and on the HC directions. The commission heads should not succumb to pressure tactics from the government and give a transparent report.

They said with the government fixing a time limit of 30 days for the survey would bring pressure on the comprehensive study and also leave a question mark on standards.

Goud said the party’s ambition was to get BCs an equal share in social, economic, and political spheres. In that direction, under the 10-year BRS rule, many historic pro-BC measures have been implemented.

The KCR government took steps to uplift BCs, in addition to implementing BC reservations in the market committees, not done in any State.