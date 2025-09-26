BRS warns of movement against Congress over RRR land acquisition



BRS leaders on Thursday alleged that farmers in Kalwakurthy were not paid proper compensation for their lands, which were being acquired due to the realignment of the Regional Ring Road Greenfield Highway.

They pledged to support the farmers until justice is delivered.Farmers facing losses due to the realignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) approached the BRS at Telangana Bhavan. A roundtable was organised at the party office in Telangana Bhavan. Party leader Jaipal Yadav alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was causing trouble for farmers in the Kalwakurthy constituency. He claimed that while KCR had approved the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment after due consideration, Revanth Reddy was altering it for personal gains.

Yadav urged farmers to unite, stating that the government would be compelled to back down if they stood together. He added that poor farmers were being targeted in the RRR Greenfield Highway land acquisition but they had the support of KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao, and there was no need to be discouraged.

Former Minister V Srinivas Goud said that the BRS party would stand by the victims of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) land acquisition. “We will adopt all possible means to exert pressure on the government. People face problems when the Congress party is in power, as Congress leaders are changing the RRR alignment according to their whims,” Goud added.