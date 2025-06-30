BRS warns of potential law and order issues over govt’s ‘leaks’

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday said that there would be internal security and law and order problems in the state with the government leaks and wanted the SIT officials or the commissioner to address a press conference to disclose the details of phone tapping case, rather than giving leaks.

In different press conferences, the BRS leaders targeted the government for giving leaks to the media on the phone tapping case. The party leaders said that the question here was whether the SIT officials or the Congress leaders in Gandhi Bhavan were taking up investigation of the case.

Party leader RS Praveen Kumar said that the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his personal team from Gandhi Bhavan were giving leaks to the media. He said that it was clear that the issue of phone tapping was entirely a matter for the police department and has nothing to do with politics.

The BRS leader asked why were the DGP of Intelligence and the Principal Secretary of the Home Department not being questioned. Why are their names not being revealed? Why is only Prabhakar Rao being targeted? Is it because he had sacrificed his life and achieved awards and schemes by making many sacrifices? Why is the IPS Officers Association not paying attention to all this, he questioned. Recalling that that in the past, IPS officers in Punjab committed suicide by jumping under a train when they were harassed, Praveen Kumar said that such incidents should not be repeated in Telangana. Tapping happens in all states and is done for the defense and internal security of the country.

Former MLC Karne Prabhakar said that the Telangana movement took place without any violence and the separate state was achieved in a peaceful way. Stating that people of Telangana do not have a mentality of being silent and party’s working president KTR had fans all over the world, Prabhakar said that they would be hurt and retaliate if someone spreads bad propaganda against their leader. He alleged that people were noticing the conspiracies being carried out by Chandrababu Naidu’s disciple Revanth Reddy.

He alleged that a media channel owner was conspiring against Telangana and was conspiring to take investments to Andhra. How can a news channel run the issues of SIT operation. The PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders who went to the round table organized by the news channel are supporting the broadcasts made against KTR. Ch Kranti Kiran, P Ravi Goud and others addressed the press conference.