BSP demands Rs 5-meal canteen in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: A press meet was held at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan under the leadership of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Addressing the media, Assembly in-charge Kottapalli Kumar, District President Bonasi Ramchander, District In-charge Kalyan, and former State EC Member Prudhvi Raj criticized the ongoing disputes between the present MLA, MLC, and former MLA, condemning them as detrimental to public welfare.

The leaders questioned why, when Rs 5 meal canteens have been serving people for years in Hyderabad and for some years in Mahbubnagar, such a facility has not yet been provided in Nagarkurnool. They demanded that the current MLA and MLC immediately establish a Rs 5 meal canteen for the people if they truly care about public welfare.

They also raised objections over canteens and bars allegedly being run on government lands by former leaders, and called for transparency on soil scams and corruption allegations in Thimmajipet PACS.

Accusing dominant caste leaders of controlling Nagarkurnool politics for four decades, BSP leaders urged SC, ST, BC, minorities, and all poor communities to awaken and bring Bahujan self-rule. They further blamed both state and central governments for the ongoing urea shortage and demanded urgent action.

The leaders warned that if government offices, especially police stations, fail to function impartially for the poor, the BSP will launch large-scale agitations.

The meeting was attended by BSP Assembly President Madupu Nagesh (former Deputy Sarpanch, Nallavelli), Assembly General Secretary Bhaskar, Mandal Presidents Raju (Thimmajipet) and Balanagulu (Telkapalli), leaders Srinu, Naresh, BSF Student Union State Secretary Ramakrishna, District President Saibabu, BVF District Convener Venkatesh, along with several party activists.