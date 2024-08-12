Build good relationships with people: Health Director

Mancherial: Considering the increasing spread of diseases due to climate change, Health Director Ravinder Naik stressed the importance of time management for doctors and staff in the district.

During a review meeting following his visit to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Naspur and the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Deepaknagar, Mandamarri, Dr Naik urged doctors to foster good relationships with patients, gain their trust, and provide medical services with compassion. He suggested setting up medical camps in affected villages and areas to address the growing health concerns. He also highlighted the need for awareness campaigns to educate people about hygiene and health protection. Specifically, he requested that awareness programmes be conducted for school and college students, villagers, and IKP group members about diseases spread through mosquitoes and water.

The meeting was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Harish Raj, project officers Dr Seetaramaraju, Dr Anitha, Dr Fayaz Khan, Dr Sucharitha, Dr Shivaprathap, and Dr Manasa, as well as DM&HO office Superintendent Vishweshwar Reddy, District Education and Media Officer Bhukya Venkateshwarlu, DPMO Prashanthi, medical staff, and ASHA workers.