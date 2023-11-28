  • Menu
Bury Congress which stopped Rythu Bandhu

In a press briefing on Monday, Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, the BRS candidate for Suryapet, addressed the media regarding the Election Commission’s directive to halt the distribution of Rythu Bandhu.

Suryapet: In a press briefing on Monday, Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, the BRS candidate for Suryapet, addressed the media regarding the Election Commission’s directive to halt the distribution of Rythu Bandhu. Reddy firmly expressed his belief that the people of Telangana should overcome obstacles and support the continuation of the welfare scheme, accusing the Congress party of being a hindrance to the initiative. “People should bury the Congress in these elections,” he said.

Minister Reddy labeled the Election Commission’s orders related to Rythu Bandhu as unfortunate, attributing the current obstruction to the Congress party’s historical conspiracies against the agricultural support programme. Undeterred by the temporary setbacks, he assured farmers that post-election, Rythu Bandhu would seamlessly reach their accounts as usual.

“Nobody can hinder welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, 24 hours electricity, and Rythu Bima as long as KCR is alive,” declared Minister Reddy.

