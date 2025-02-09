Bus overturns in farmlands

Vemulapally (Nalgonda) : A private bus veered off the road and overturned in farmland in the early hours of Saturday near the outskirts of Vemulapally village after the driver dozed off at the wheel.

According to police reports, the bus belonged to Chandu Travels and had departed from Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:30 pm on Friday, carrying 45 passengers to Hyderabad. As the bus approached Gangam-ma Gutta near Vemulapally in the early morning hours of Saturday, the driver, overcome by drowsiness, lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the bus swerved off the road and overturned in the nearby agricultural fields.

Fortunately, the driver, cleaner, and passengers sustained only minor injuries. Sub-Inspector D Venkateshwarlu arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to their destinations on alternative buses.