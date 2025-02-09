Live
- 3 killed, 10 injured as truck carrying pilgrims to Maha Kumbh collides with SUV in MP
- KL Rahul left surprised by huge crowd at Barabati Stadium for India's practice session
- ‘Cong will bite the dust in local body polls’
- BJP dominates elections nationwide, says Purandeswari
- Addl Collector inspects nursery, checks plants grown for Vanamahotsavam programme
- BC caste census a mess says Munnuru Kapu Sangam
- Market Outlook: Delhi polls' outcome, Q3 earnings, inflation data set to drive D-Street action
- Shivangi Verma reveals why she agreed to play Prabhu Deva’s love interest in ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’
- Karisma Kapoor reminisces about her ‘Hum Saath - Saath Hain’ days
- Private teachers will be provided with job, health security says Narender Reddy
Just In
Bus overturns in farmlands
A private bus veered off the road and overturned in farmland in the early hours of Saturday near the outskirts of Vemulapally village after the driver dozed off at the wheel.
Vemulapally (Nalgonda) : A private bus veered off the road and overturned in farmland in the early hours of Saturday near the outskirts of Vemulapally village after the driver dozed off at the wheel.
According to police reports, the bus belonged to Chandu Travels and had departed from Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:30 pm on Friday, carrying 45 passengers to Hyderabad. As the bus approached Gangam-ma Gutta near Vemulapally in the early morning hours of Saturday, the driver, overcome by drowsiness, lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the bus swerved off the road and overturned in the nearby agricultural fields.
Fortunately, the driver, cleaner, and passengers sustained only minor injuries. Sub-Inspector D Venkateshwarlu arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to their destinations on alternative buses.