Businessman in Hyderabad dies after falling from building

A 48-year-old businessman died after accidentally falling from building here at Motinagar in Hyderabad on Friday night. The victim is said to have been in an intoxicated condition when the incident happened.

It is learned that Srinivas was consuming alcohol on the third floor the building and accidentally slipped from the parapet wall. Srinivas suffered serious injuries and was battling for life. His wife and children shifted him to a private hospital in Somajiguda where he was declared brought dead.

His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Sanath Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On July 23, a man fell off from a hospital building and succumbed to serious injuries. The accident occurred at Srinagar colony in Banjara Hills. However, the police suspected that the man might have jumped from the building and ended his life. A case has been registered.