Bypoll a referendum on Cong: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, while maintaining that the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection will serve as a “referendum” on the Congress government’s administration, law & order, and credibility, on Sunday called upon the voters to reject “two years of Congress’ deception”.

The BRS leader alleged that over the past two years, the Congress government had stalled key developmental projects while unleashing ‘bulldozer politics’ on the people. KTR urged the electorate to reject Congress’ theatrics and recall the ‘420 guarantees’ that were made to deceive the public. KTR remarked that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s rule ushered in an era of ‘bulldozer governance’ and administrative chaos.

He said the Congress government failed to deliver even a single people-centric programme and has instead relied solely on publicity and self-promotion. “Since the day Congress assumed power, Hyderabad’s progress and Telangana’s overall development have come to a grinding halt. This is the result of irresponsible governance and misplaced priorities,” he observed.

On the issue of BC reservations, KTR accused the Congress of betraying the Backward Classes through ill-prepared and legally unsustainable measures. “Without doing proper groundwork on constitutional requirements, the Congress government made hollow announcements that were struck down by courts. If the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are truly committed to BC empowerment, they should demonstrate sincerity by making their MPs push for a constitutional amendment to enact a BC Bill in Parliament. Street dramas in Telangana will not serve the purpose,” KTR said. He assured that the BRS would extend full support in the Rajya Sabha to any genuine effort by national parties to secure 42% BC reservations through constitutional means.

Referring to recent controversies involving Ministers, KTR said that the Congress cabinet has been reduced to a battleground for commissions and internal rivalries. “From Medaram Jatara works to tender allocations and bill clearances, Congress Ministers are fighting only for personal gain. Despite serious allegations of corruption, neither the Chief Minister nor his cabinet colleagues have responded. When Ministers fight for commissions inside cabinet meetings, who is left to govern the state?” he questioned.

KTR alleged that every section of society -- workers, farmers, traders, and women have been negatively affected under this regime. “It is time for the people to send a strong message. The Jubilee Hills by-election must be the first corrective step,” he exhorted.