TG Cabinet expansion likely before Ugadi

Hyderabad: After multiple meetings, speculations, and delays, the Congress party appears to have finally decided to approve the expansion of the Telangana cabinet before Ugadi.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal summoned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to New Delhi on Monday for discussions. The two-hour meeting, attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and State in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, focused on various issues, including cabinet expansion.

According to sources, the Congress high command has decided on the following allocations: Two ministerial berths for BC (Backward Class) communities. One berth each for Reddy, Muslim minority, SC (Scheduled Caste), and ST (Scheduled Tribe) communities.

Senior leader P Sudharshan Reddy is likely to be inducted to give representation to the old Nizamabad district, as it currently lacks representation in the cabinet.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is under consideration since the high command had assured him ministerial position when he returned to Congress from the BJP before the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vijayashanti, who was recently elected, is also being discussed if the high command decides to accommodate another woman minister. Mancherial MLA K Prem Sagar Rao is lobbying for a cabinet berth, as Adilabad district remains unrepresented.

BC candidates Alair MLA Birla Ilaiah, Vakiti Srihari and Adi Srinivas are among hopefuls awaiting the high command’s decision. MLC Amer Ali Khan is the frontrunner to secure the lone Muslim ministerial berth.

From Rangareddy district MLA Malreddy Rangareddy has been lobbying strongly and even issued a veiled threat of "extreme political decisions" if denied a position.

Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik is pushing for a cabinet berth, as there are currently no ST ministers. The party reportedly offered him the Deputy Speaker post, but he insists on a cabinet position.

The Congress leadership has reportedly decided not to induct former BRS leaders who recently joined the party, as their disqualification case is still pending in the Supreme Court. This means senior leaders like Kadiam Srihari and Danam Nagendar may be left out. An official announcement on the cabinet expansion is expected by Tuesday or Wednesday.