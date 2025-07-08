Cabinet meeting on July 10 to discuss many key issues

Hyderabad: New Ration cards, market value of the lands, new stamp duty, local body elections, irrigation facility in the kharif season, release of water from Medigadda barrage etc. would be on the agenda in the cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the state Secretariat on July 10.

Official sources said that the cabinet is likely to take a decision on local body elections as the High Court already directed the government to hold the polls in three months before September.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would seek the opinion of his cabinet colleagues on local body elections and analyze winning prospects of the Congress in the wake of growing public anger at the government over not fulfilling the many promises except depositing Rythu Bandhu benefits in the farmers’ accounts recently.

Eyeing to generate more revenues, the cabinet would also review the present market value of the lands and the possibility of the enhancement of the land value and revise the stamp duty. The State Revenue and Stamps and Registration department has already prepared proposals to increase market value of the lands particularly in the ORR 9 Outer Ring Road) limits.

The long pending new ration cards distribution would be sorted out in the cabinet meeting. The State Civil Supplies department has begun the official process to issue new ration cards to the applicants. Online and manual applications submitted by the needy were under scrutiny.

Sources said that irrigation water for the current farming season and availability of water in Krishna Godavari projects including Kaleshwaram will be discussed in the cabinet meeting.

In the wake of strong demand from the farmers for the release of water from Medigadda barrage to meet irrigation needs, officials said that the government will take a call on it in the meeting.