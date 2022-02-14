Call from Mamata Banerjee to CM KCR on non-BJP, non-Congress 'federal front'

Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over phone and called for the protection of federal system in the country.



She said that the federal system should be preserved and called on the non-BJP, non-Congress parties to work together for the betterment of the common people. Mamata said that her party did not enter the fray in UP elections and the decision was taken with a broad intention.



Mamata said that TMC is going to take out a huge rally in Varanasi on March 3. "The Congress party has no connections with any of the regional parties and it has its own path and the TMC also will go on its own way," she said, adding that co-operation is needed for the federal front.



The West Bengal CM also said that she has spoken to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on the same.

