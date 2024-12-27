Cantt MLA takes up rps’ issues with CM

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh on Thursday met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and submitted a petition to regularise RPs (Resource Persons), pay them salaries and allowances as per GO No 60, and provide them with insurance of Rs 10 lakh.

Sriganesh submitted a petition to the CM asking him to recognise the hard work of many resource persons who have been working for years and regularise them.

During the meeting, he requested the Chief Minister to pay them salaries as per GO No 60 given by the government for outsourced and contract employees working in Telangana government departments and to provide them with life insurance of Rs 10 lakh.