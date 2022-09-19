Car plunges into roadside well in Siddipet, 1 dead

Siddipet: The body of K Yadagiri (50) was found in the car that slipped into the roadside well near Japthi Nacharam in Kondapaka Mandal on Monday as the car has been pulled out of the well on Monday morning.



Yadagiri of Sirisinagandla along with his relatives K Kanakaiah, and D Venkata Swamy were proceeding in a car when it plunged into a roadside well.

However, Kanakaiah and Swamy came out of the car by breaking the backside windows. After hearing their cries, a man Seetha Kanakaiah rescued them. When the car pulled out, Yadagiri's body was found in the car on Monday.