Car rams into divider on Hyderabad flyover, none hurt

A car rammed into a road divider on Telugu Thalli flyover at Khairatabad on Sunday after the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle bearing registration number TS09EH6241. No casualties have been reported.

However, the car driver fled away the spot leaving the car on mid-road which resulted in traffic jam. The traffic police cleared the rush and removed the vehicle from the area. The police registered a case and are trying to nab the driver.

In November, 2019, a car fell down from the bio-diversity flyover killing a woman on the spot. After several raised objections over the flyover design, the government appointed a committee to look into it. However, it said that there is no flaw in the flyover design and the vehicles should not cross the speed limit of 40kmph.