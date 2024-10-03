  • Menu
Caring for elderly is duty of everyone: Kasam Deekshith

Caring for the elderly is everyone’s responsibility, said Kasam Deekshith, a member of the Kasam Foundation.

Warangal: Caring for the elderly is everyone’s responsibility, said Kasam Deekshith, a member of the Kasam Foundation. Under the foundation’s initiative, blankets were distributed to the elderly in the city on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Deekshith emphasised that people should not abandon parents, who raised us, in old age homes. Instead, by caring for them with love and affection, we can help them feel youthful again despite their age.

As winter approaches, blankets were distributed to the elderly, and their health concerns were addressed with care and attention.

