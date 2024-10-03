Live
- Choreographer Jani master granted interim bail by Ranga Reddy Special Court
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Samagri, and Significance
- Lobera hunts 10th win against Kerala Blasters
- India tour: Southee quits Kiwi captaincy
- Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters
- With Australia, you can’t afford to make mistakes: Mandhana
- ISSF Junior World Championship: India clinches five more gold medals
- Sri Lanka cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama banned and suspended by ICC for breaching anti-corruption code
- Bumrah regains top spot in Test rankings
Just In
Caring for elderly is duty of everyone: Kasam Deekshith
Highlights
Caring for the elderly is everyone’s responsibility, said Kasam Deekshith, a member of the Kasam Foundation.
Warangal: Caring for the elderly is everyone’s responsibility, said Kasam Deekshith, a member of the Kasam Foundation. Under the foundation’s initiative, blankets were distributed to the elderly in the city on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
Deekshith emphasised that people should not abandon parents, who raised us, in old age homes. Instead, by caring for them with love and affection, we can help them feel youthful again despite their age.
As winter approaches, blankets were distributed to the elderly, and their health concerns were addressed with care and attention.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS