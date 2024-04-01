Cases and strict action will be taken if gender determination is committed - Collector Uday Kumar

Nagarkurnool: District Collector P. Uday Kumar directed the officials to work hard to remove the disparity in gender ratio and increase the percentage of girls in the society and register criminal cases against those who show gender discrimination.

Collector Uday Kumar held a review meeting with the officials of Medical Health Department and ICDS on PC PNDT (Abolition of Prenatal Diagnosis Test), District Level Multi Member Appropriate Authority (DLMMAA) district level committee at IDOC conference hall on Monday evening.

On this occasion, the collector said that he wants to remove the disparity in gender ratio and increase the percentage of girls in the society. Legal punishment should be implemented against those who conduct pregnancy test. Inspections should be conducted in private hospitals and scanning centers so that gender determination tests are not conducted. They want to increase the percentage of normal deliveries in private hospitals. He said that more than 80 percent of caesareans are done in the district. They want to bring a healthy gender ratio in the district.

The medical officers should collect information on the abortions taking place in the district from time to time. He said that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the Act, and private hospitals must be registered. The Collector ordered that licenses should be renewed from time to time. Additional Collector Kumar Deepak, DMHO Sudhakar Lal, Child Protection Chairman Lakshmana Rao, doctors of private government hospitals and others participated in this meeting.



































