Catch-Up Vaccination and Comprehensive Eye Examination Program for Anganwadi Children

Nagar Kurnool: On Saturday at the Mini Sammeth Mandiram in the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, District Health and Medical Department official Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi led a review session with supervisory staff from various Primary Health Centers and lab technicians. During the session, she announced that, in observance of World Health Day, a comprehensive eye examination program will begin on April 7 for children aged 0–6 years in the catchment areas of Anganwadi centers.

The program aims to conduct early eye examinations so that appropriate medications or corrective treatments, such as providing spectacles, can prevent blindness caused by conditions like Vitamin A deficiency, lazy eye, strabismus, short-sightedness, and long-sightedness.

Additionally, a catch-up vaccination campaign will be organized in April, May, and June for infants and young children who missed their vaccinations. Special emphasis will be placed on children living in construction sites, brick kilns, and similar areas. The catch-up vaccination dates are scheduled for April 21–26, May 21–28, and June 23–30.

Lab technicians were instructed to collect the necessary blood samples from patients at their respective Primary Health Centers and send them daily to the district’s T Diagnostic Hub. They were encouraged to make full use of this opportunity.

The program was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkata Das, Program Officer Dr. Ravikumar, Dr. Rajasekhar, DPO Renayya, APO Minahaj, R. Srinivasa, Kotru Niranjan, Badam Rajesh, along with supervisory staff and lab technicians from various Primary Health Centers.