Live
- Did Sreeleela Just Reveal Her Look From Her Bollywood Debut?
- Avantel Secures ₹11.37 Crore Contract from Goa Shipyard Limited to Equip Indian Navy’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) with Advanced Satcom Solutions
- Rohit Sharma Misses MI vs LSG Clash Due to Knee Injury
- Nikon Sets New Standard with Stunning Autofocus Abilities, Powerful Low-Light Performance with Z5II
- NeuroGaint Systems Taps IBM to Deliver AI-Powered Letter of Credit Processing
- The Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in March 2025
- A Grain of Devotion: Writing Sri Rama's Name on Rice for 15 Years
- Pan-India Film Coolie Featuring Rajinikanth to Hit Theatres Aug 14
- Fine Rice Distribution Program Launched in Julakal to Support the Poor
- Hyderabad: UK Woman Scammed by Fake CBI, Delhi Police Officers
Catch-Up Vaccination and Comprehensive Eye Examination Program for Anganwadi Children
On Saturday at the Mini Sammeth Mandiram in the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, District Health and Medical Department official Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi led a review session with supervisory staff from various Primary Health Centers and lab technicians.
Nagar Kurnool: On Saturday at the Mini Sammeth Mandiram in the Nagarkurnool District Collectorate, District Health and Medical Department official Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi led a review session with supervisory staff from various Primary Health Centers and lab technicians. During the session, she announced that, in observance of World Health Day, a comprehensive eye examination program will begin on April 7 for children aged 0–6 years in the catchment areas of Anganwadi centers.
The program aims to conduct early eye examinations so that appropriate medications or corrective treatments, such as providing spectacles, can prevent blindness caused by conditions like Vitamin A deficiency, lazy eye, strabismus, short-sightedness, and long-sightedness.
Additionally, a catch-up vaccination campaign will be organized in April, May, and June for infants and young children who missed their vaccinations. Special emphasis will be placed on children living in construction sites, brick kilns, and similar areas. The catch-up vaccination dates are scheduled for April 21–26, May 21–28, and June 23–30.
Lab technicians were instructed to collect the necessary blood samples from patients at their respective Primary Health Centers and send them daily to the district’s T Diagnostic Hub. They were encouraged to make full use of this opportunity.
The program was attended by Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkata Das, Program Officer Dr. Ravikumar, Dr. Rajasekhar, DPO Renayya, APO Minahaj, R. Srinivasa, Kotru Niranjan, Badam Rajesh, along with supervisory staff and lab technicians from various Primary Health Centers.