CBI chief hospitalized in Hyderabad, ‘stable’

Hyderabad: The Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, whose arrival here on Friday created a buzz in the wake of the state government ordering a CBI enquiry into the Kaleshwaram project irregularities, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he fell sick. While returning to Hyderabad from Srisailam after performing puja, the CBI Director complained of uneasiness in the afternoon. Thereafter, the officials accompanying Sood shifted him to a corporate hospital in the city.

The authorities said that the CBI Director was recovering and described his health condition as ‘stable’.

Upon his arrival on Friday, Praveen Sood held a meeting with the local CBI unit authorities.

The CBI Director’s visit is significant as the state government has referred the Kaleshwaram project case to the central investigating agency. Besides, the case relating to the murder of advocates Vamana Rao and his wife in Karimnagar district was also handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court.

Sources said that Sood held a lengthy meeting with local CBI officials on the letter received from the state government, which has appealed to the agency to conduct a probe into the alleged widespread corruption and damage to three barrages in the Kaleshwaram project.

However, the CBI has not taken any decision since it requires the approval of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The issue of probing the murder of the advocate couple was also discussed. An investigation is expected to be launched soon as per the Supreme Court’s directions.