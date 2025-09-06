CBI director’s visit to city raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: CBI director Praveen Sood’s visit to Hyderabad on Friday drew political attention. Following the Telangana government’s request for a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, the CBI Director’s visit to Hyderabad assumed political significance.

The Supreme Court has also ordered CBI to conduct a probe into alleged murder of advocate Vamana Rao couple’s murder recently. The CBI director held a meeting with the CBI officials in Hyderabad. However, the CBI authorities declined to comment on the CBI director’s meeting with officials.