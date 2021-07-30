CBSE Class 12 result 2021 to be released today

CBSE Class 12 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class 12 results today at 2 pm.



Due to the second wave of COVID-19, CBSE has cancelled exams this year and the result will be announced based on alternate assessment scheme. Students can check the results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 exams 2021.

Last year, 88.78 per cent students had passed the exams. The pass percentage of girls was 92.15 per cent and boys was 86.19 per cent. Girls outshined boys by 5.96 per cent.

How to check CBSE Class 12 resultl 2021?

Log on to the website -- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 results

Enter the credentials

Download the results appeared on screen

Take a printout of it.

The students can also download their pass certificates, mark sheets and migration certificates from DigiLocker platform.