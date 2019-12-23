Trending :
CC road works commence at Malla Reddy Colony in Ameenpur

Highlights

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday launched construction works of CC road worth Rs 49 lakh at Malla Reddy Colony in Ameenpur municipal...

Ramachandrapuram: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Sunday launched construction works of CC road worth Rs 49 lakh at Malla Reddy Colony in Ameenpur municipal limits, along with local leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy stated that the government was giving priority to the creation of basic facilities for people in municipalities. He assured to solve the residents' problems in a phased manner. Among the leaders present were Thummala Panduranga Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Vadla Kalappa, Balraj, Anil, Narsimha Goud, Bal Reddy.

