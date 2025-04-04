CCTV cameras play a key role in controlling crimes and identifying suspects: Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender IPS

In Mastipur village of Amarachinta mandal, IGP Ramesh Reddy IPS and villagers have jointly installed 46 advanced CCTV cameras in Mastipur village of Amarachinta mandal. The CCTV cameras installed at the main intersections of Mastipur village of Amarachinta mandal were inaugurated by Telangana DGP Dr. Jitender IPS and Telangana Police Housing Board Chairman R, Gurnath Reddy. Telangana State Police Housing Managing Director, IG Sri Ramesh Reddy IPS, Multizone-2 IG, Sri Satyanarayana IPS, Jogulamba Zone DIG, LS Chauhan IPS, Wanaparthy SP, and Ravula Giridhar IPS.

Speaking on this occasion, DGP Jitender said that CCTV cameras are very useful in controlling crimes and identifying the accused.

The DGP urged people to install CCTV cameras in all villages across the district. He said that installing CCTV cameras would identify the arrival of new people and would enable the police to reach and prevent any disturbance immediately. He said that connecting GPS to CCTV cameras would allow them to be connected to the District Command Control and Hyderabad Command Control from Amarachinta Mastipur and view them. He said that crimes can be controlled only through this and that a crime-free society can be built, and that CCTV cameras will greatly contribute to crime control and maintaining peace and security. He suggested that people and business organizations in towns, mandals and all villages should voluntarily come forward and install CCTV cameras. He said that with the installation of CCTV cameras, crimes can be controlled, thefts can be prevented and anti-social activities can be eradicated. He also said that when road accidents, thefts and other incidents occur, there will be an opportunity to identify and catch them through CCTV cameras.

On this occasion, Makthal MLA Vakiti Sridhar said that one CC camera is equal to 100 policemen and that CC cameras work continuously for 24 hours. He said that it is very happy to see the police, the public, NGOs and businessmen participating in the district to control crime. He said that since modern technology is available, everyone should install CC cameras, and businessmen and NGOs should come forward for this. He said that everyone's cooperation is needed to install CC cameras not only in Mastipur village but also in the entire Makthal constituency with the help of the police. He said that to eradicate crime in the district, any riots that have taken place will be identified through CCTV cameras and the accused will be arrested, not from Amarachinta, but from Hyderabad Command Control. Therefore, he said that everyone should voluntarily install CC cameras. On this occasion, the DGP congratulated the IG, Ramesh Reddy and the villagers who came forward to install modern CC cameras in Mastipur village and honored them. Taking them as an example, he called on the people to install CCTV cameras in the district.

