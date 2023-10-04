Live
- Netflix plans to again raise prices of its services
- NDRF rescues 7 people in Sikkim following flash flood-like situation after cloudburst
- Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-driven Reality Labs: Report
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
Just In
CEC flags off cyclothon, walkathon in Hyderabad for voter awareness
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with the Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, on Wednesday flagged off...
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with the Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, on Wednesday flagged off cyclothon and walkathon here as part of a voter awareness campaign.
Hundreds of people participated in the events launched at Cable Bridge, Durgam Cheruvu.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Telangana organised the events in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution with an objective to address urban apathy and enthuse the youth about the electoral process.
The voter awareness drive will continue till October 10. The seven-day long ride is aimed at creating awareness among the people in various cities of Telangana on voting.
The cyclists will cover various cities including Jangaon, Warangal, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.
The CEC and EC along with other officials of the ECI are on a three-day visit to Telangana to review poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
On the first day of their visit on Tuesday, the team held a meeting with national and state recognised political parties.
Later, it met with enforcement agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.
The meeting discussed measures to check the influence of money, liquor and other allurements to the voters.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and nodal officers of state and central police forces met the ECI team and made presentations about the poll preparedness.
On Wednesday, the ECI team is holding a meeting with district election officers, collectors and superintendents of police to review the district-level preparedness.
On October 5, the ECI team will visit the exhibition on Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.
There, it will interact with state icons, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process.
The team will subsequently hold a crucial meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Director-General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss poll preparedness.