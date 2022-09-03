Celebrate Ganesh festivities in peaceful atmosphere: CP Satyanarayana

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana told Ganesh Utsav Committees to celebrate the Navratri festival in a peaceful atmosphere.

He held a meeting with the management of Ganesh Mandapams at the Police Parade Ground in the Commissionerate on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that precautions should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents from happening at the Mandapams.

He asked the committee members to cooperate with the police by following the appropriate instructions given by the police for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh Utsav. He said that strict measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident during Ganesh Utsavam.

The role played by the police was explained along with receiving suggestions from various organisers who attended the meeting. He said that there were restraining orders against DJs. If there was a possibility of clashes the mandapam organisers should inform the police first.

Satyanarayana said that legal action would be taken against those who commit acts that disrupt peace and security. He said that the festival should be organised without causing any problems to people belonging to other communities.

Additional DCP (Administration) G. Chandramohan, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Pratap Inspectors Venkateshwarlu (CSB), CH Natesh, Damodar Reddy along with many police officers, Ganesh Mandapam administrators and others participated.