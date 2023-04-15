Central government diluting NREGS, alleges CPM Leader

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Former MLA and CPM leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy stated that the Central government is diluting the employment guarantee scheme.

On Friday he took part in a constituency level workers meeting held in Miryalaguda. The Central government is trying to suffer EGS labor by not allocating funds to the scheme. He expressed his concern over allocating less funds to NEGS than last year. Rural labor is facing problems as payments are being delayed, he added.

He demanded the Central government to release the funds to EGS payments from time to time without delay. He expressed his concern over diluting EGS which was achieved after many agitations.

He warned to intensify the protests if government do not mend his ways with regard to EGS

In this programme, CPM leaders Dabbikar Mallesh, Saidulu ,Bojja China Venkulu , Lurdaiah ,Veerepalli Venkateswarlu and others participated.