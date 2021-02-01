Central, State govts flayed for laxity in developing Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Yuva Telangana Party president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy expressed angst against the State and Central governments laxity towards developing the temple town of Bhadrachalam. On Sunday, Reddy along with party activists took out a car rally from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam seeking its development.



After praying at the Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, the party chief donated Rs 1 lakh for temple's development. Speaking at a meeting later, Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been deliberately stalling the Bhadrachalam development and not sanctioning the promised amount of Rs 100 crore for the renovation of the temple. He demanded the State government to take back the seven panchayats which were merged with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation.

Lashing out at BJP, he said the BJP sought votes in the name of Lord Rama but it did not spend a single rupee for the development of Bhadradri temple. He condemned raising funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and added that BJP leaders were only concentrating on Ayodhya temple while leaving out other temples. Reddy threatened to take up a hunger strike if the issues were not solved in the temple town.

Bhadrachalam Parirakshana Samithi convenor Busireddy Shankar Reddy, TDP leader SK Azeem, former TNGO leader Challgulla Nageswara Rao, Small Hotels Association president Jindha, Dr Ramesh Babu and others attended the programme.