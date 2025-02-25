Central team concludes tour to ascertain rural devpt in RR dist

Rangareddy: The 7th Common Review Mission Team – a Central team that was on a three-day visit to the Telangana state with a view to ascertain the ground reality regarding implementation on centrally sponsored welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the people living in rural areas, has finally concluded their tour on Monday.

The team commenced the tour on February 22, wherein the officials visited different areas in Rangareddy district to take stock of the implementation of schemes sponsored by the Centre aimed to ensure development of rural folk and infrastructure.

The team consisted of officials such as Dr MC Paul, Dr Javed Iqbal Khan, Dr Vikas Kumar and Dr Abhijit Das. During the three day visit the central team went round the room to take stock of the implementation of central sponsored schemes such as Employment Guarantee Scheme, National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU GKY), Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), Mission Antyodaya besides 14th and 15th Finance Commission schemes.

According to the district officials, the Central Team visited Rachuluru and Thimmapur villages in Kandukur mandal and inquired about the Employment Guarantee and Pension Schemes. Similarly, PMGSY works were inspected in Lemuru village. PMGSY in Amangal, PMFME and PMAY Modal House in Kadthal village were inspected.

“On the last day of the tour, the Central team went into a huddle with the Additional District Collector (Local Bodies) Pratima Singh accompanied by the District Rural Development Officials at District Collectorate Office on Monday and discussed in detail the observations they came across during the state visit,” said the official.

The central team, the officials said, were impressed and appreciated the effective implementation of schemes sponsored by the central government. More particularly, they were elated with the way the Upadhi Guarantee Scheme is being implemented along with the programmes being taken up by the women groups.

Later, the Central team took part in the district women’s solidarity meeting and went round the room to get a straight dope regarding the programme. The team also visited Muchintal and took stock of the RSETI training programs and products put on display by the women groups. The programme also witnessed the presence of DRDO, CEO ZPP, DPO, PD besides Housing and PR Engineering officials.