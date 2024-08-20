  • Menu
Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur

Gadwal: A central archaeological research team visited the historic Navabrahma temples in Alampur on Tuesday.

Led by Professor Mahalakshmi, the team explored the architecture, inscriptions, and cultural traditions of these temples, which date back to the 7th century.

The researchers expressed satisfaction with their study of the temples, highlighting their architectural and historical significance.

The visit was attended by Executive Officer Purender, Chief Priest Anand Sharma, and Jogulamba Seva Samiti President Bandi Srinivas.

