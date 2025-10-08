Centre clears decks for Jadcherla bypass road

Mahabubnagar: A long-pending dream of the people of Jadcherla is finally turning into reality — the Jadcherla Bypass Road project has moved one big step forward with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways deciding to allocate funds in the current year’s budget. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a letter to Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy, confirmed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the bypass has already been commissioned, paving the way for its early execution.

Anirudh Reddy, expressing gratitude for the Centre’s positive response, said that the DPR for widening National Highway 167 into a four-lane road and constructing the Jadcherla Bypass has been entrusted to a consultancy firm.

The MLA recalled that the breakthrough comes after months of persistent efforts.

During Gadkari’s recent visit to Telangana, Anirudh Reddy, along with Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna, and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, had met the Union Minister at Shadnagar, where they jointly appealed for the sanction of a bypass road to ease the growing traffic congestion in Jadcherla.

Reddy explained that thousands of vehicles pass daily through Jadcherla, as both Hyderabad–Bengaluru National Highway (NH-44) and Raichur–Kodad National Highway (NH-167) cut through the heart of the town. “The resulting heavy traffic,” he said, “has been causing severe inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.”

Highlighting Jadcherla’s growing industrial significance, the MLA noted that the town has become Telangana’s fastest-developing hub after Hyderabad. “The Jadcherla Bypass will not only decongest the town but also spur rapid urban and industrial development,” Anirudh Reddy said.

The MLA extended gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Venkat Reddy, MP Aruna, and MLA Yennam for their support.