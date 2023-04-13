Centre halts privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant with BRS efforts, says KTR

Telangana Minister KTR said that because of KCR's struggle, the Center backed down on the matter of privatization of Visakha Steel Plant. He said that the centre after seeing that the Singareni officials being sent to study the Visakhapatnam steel plant has announced that the privatisation was being temporarily stopped immediately.



Union Minister Faggan Singh announced that there is not going forward on the privatization of the steel plant. The Union Minister announced that the process of making the plant work at full capacity is going on. He said that he will discuss with RINL's management and union leaders.



Telangana State IT and Industries Minister KTR responded to this announcement. He made it clear that it was KCR who spoke strongly about Visakhapatnam steel. He said that the center backed down on the privatization of Visakhapatnam steel because of BRS efforts.