Centre ignores restoration of Thousand Pillar Temple

Hanumakonda: BJP-led Central government has blithe concern towards protecting the rich heritage of Kakatiya dynasty, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons at Thousand Pillars Temple here on Sunday, he said that the BJP which uses temples for political mileage seldom focuses on their development.

"It's been 17 years since the work on restoration of the Kalyana Mandapam was launched.

However, the work was going at a snail's pace due to lack of funds from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a Central government agency that works under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture," Vinay said.

The Centre approved restoration of Kalyana Mandapam, comprising 132 pillars, in 2005 and the work commenced in 2006. The Centre released Rs 3.5 crore in 2006 and targeted to complete the works by 2009. Due to inordinate delay, the work estimate increased to Rs 7.50 crore.

The stapati (architect) abandoned works midway due to delay in payment to him. According to a latest estimate, the ASI requires another Rs 6 crore to complete the works, Vinay said.

Earlier, the State government developed the area in front of the main entrance of the temple with Rs 20 crore besides ensuring amenities to the visitors, he said. Even though the footfall of the tourists and devotees was on the rise, the ASI failed to complete the works, he said.

"When G Kishan Reddy became the Tourism Minister, we were all happy that he would focus on the Thousand Pillars Temple and complete the works at the earliest. Kishan Reddy who visited the temple in August 2022 asserted that the works would be completed by the year end; however, there was no progress in the works," Vinay said.

Thousand Pillars Temple chief priest Gangu Upendra Sharma, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Corporator Vemula Srinivas and KUDA project officer E Ajith Reddy were among others present.