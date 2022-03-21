Centre is ready to purchase paddy from Telangana: Piyush Goyal

Minister of food and public distribution Piyush Goyal said that the centre is ready to purchase paddy from Telangana but the state government is not cooperating with it. The BJP MPs -- Dharmapuri Arvind, Bapu Rao and Bandi Sanjay met union minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Monday.

The MPs said that the TRS is making false accusations on the central government on paddy purchase. Enraged over the TRS remarks, the minister said that the centre was always ready to procure paddy of Yasangi season from Telangana. However, the government is not cooperating with the centre, he added.

The Telangana government which assured to collect paddy from the farmers and hand over to the centre has failed to do it. "It was the Telangana state which made an agreement of not sending boiled rice," Goyal said.

Meanwhile, MP Dharmapuri Arvind discussed with Piyush Goyal over the compensation of turmeric farmers for which the minister responded positively and asked to send a proposal on compensation.