Centre orders merger of Cantonment with GHMC

Hyderabad: Long wait to merger of civil areas in Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC ends, Ministry of Defence on Saturday issued order that to all the 61 Cantonments across India that csivil areas of Cantonment will be merged into Municipality.

According to the officials, as per decision taken in the meeting that held on June 25, the propriety rights over all assets meant for providing civic amenities and municipal services in the excised area shall be transferred to State Government/ State Municipalities free of Cost. Assets & liabilities of the Cantonment Boards shall be transferred to State municipality.

Also during the meeting it was clarified in propriety rights over assets of the Cantonment Board which are meant for providing municipal services and civic amenities are proposed to be transferred free of cost to the State Municipality/ local body, the territorial jurisdiction of State Municipality is proposed to be extended to entire civil areas of the Cantonments leaving out the Military Station.

Also the confusion that raised by many locals was cleared that entire civil areas shall be handed over to State municipality where local municipal laws shall be applicable. State civic body shall be able to impose local taxes/fees over such areas under its jurisdiction. However, while segregating the areas, the security concerns of Armed forces would be given due priority. In case there are some such privately held lands (agricultural leases etc.) where the segregation is impinging on security of Military Station, same shall be considered on case to case basis, said senior official, SCB.

Meanwhile , secretary, Jeetendra Suran, Secunderabad Cantonment Citizens’ Welfare Association, said even though Secunderabad Cantonment was notified once again in September 1951, GoI did not had any lands in Secunderabad, all lands belong to private owners or State government does not have any record of how & when Govt of India got rights for occupation of Cantonment is available. Hence the Secunderabad Cantonment is just another municipal body. Telangana government must assert its rights over all A & C lands and all civilian lands should be treated as private & merged with GHMC.

Locals of Cantonment,stated this is decision will significantly improve the infrastructure and civic amenities in the Cantonment area, benefiting the residents.