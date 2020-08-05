Centre postpones crucial meeting with two Telugu CMs over the request of KCR

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has postponed Apex Council meeting proposed today with Chief Ministers of two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

The Apex council called a meeting with two CMs through video conference to discuss the objections raised by each other on the construction of new projects without the consent of union government.

Considering the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's request to the postponement of the meeting due to preoccupied official engagement, the union ministry informed the two-state governments that new date for the meeting will be informed soon.