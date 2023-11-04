Centre ready to order CBI inquiry on ‘damaged' barrage, if CM KCR wants: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre is ready to order a CBI inquiry, if the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao writes a letter on the issue of "damage" to the Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the barrage site, Reddy demanded a thorough inquiry into the whole incident and said Telangana people have the right to know the facts of the issue. Reddy's comments came a day after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) findings stated that the Medigadda Barrage had been severely compromised, "rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated". "They (the BRS government) are trying to blame others.

The state government is trying to hide the facts. It is trying to cover up their mistakes. It is trying to keep the Telangana public in the dark. "If the chief minister writes a letter to the Centre, a CBI inquiry will be ordered in just 15 minutes," Reddy said, replying to a query on whether the Centre would order any inquiry on the issue. Demanding a comprehensive inquiry, Reddy alleged that KCR and his family intervened from the project design till execution, including selecting the contractor. "It (the project) is in pitiful condition and the future of the whole project has become uncertain," he opined.

After the reports of "damage" to Medigadda Barrage, the NDSA, following its visit to the site, have found that the barrage had been severely compromised, "rendering it useless unless fully rehabilitated". In a letter to the Telangana chief secretary, NDSA member Sanjay Kumar Sibal said the barrage under the present condition is "rendered useless until fully rehabilitated".