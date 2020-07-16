Centre sanctioned 7,151 cr to State towards Covid: MP Sanjay

Karimnagar: The State government is taking up preventive measures of coronavirus with a financial aid of Rs 7,151 crore sanctioned by the Central government, stated BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.



During a review meeting with District Collector K Shashanka, the MP urged him to provide treatment to corona patients in the two medical colleges present in the district and to improve facilities in isolation wards that were established in Satavahana University. The Collector informed the MP that about 24 additional ventilators were brought into use for corona patients in the Government Main Hospital.

Later, BJP State president Sanjay Kumar inspected the Government Hospital accompanied by DM&HO Dr Sujatha and interacted with corona patients, who were undergoing treatment in isolation wards. He inquired about the facilities provided to them and spent more than one and half hours in the hospital. He ordered the health officials to make all necessary arrangements as he received complaints about not providing proper meals to corona patients and also maintenance of sanitation in the hospital.

MP Sanjay handed over around 500 PPE kits for the health officials and suggested them to behave politely with the patients, who visit the hospital and also advised them to take all kinds of precautionary steps while rendering medical services to the corona patients.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that with the Rs 7,151 crore funds sanctioned by the Central government, Telangana has received 7,44,095 masks, 3,41,000 PPE kits, 22,50,000 Hydro-chloroquine medicines along with 3,82,000 equipment required for conducting corona tests.

Later, he visited Tower Circle, busy business centre in the city along with Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi and corporators in heavy rain and built self-confidence among the shop owners in wake a rumour that spread that Tower Circle is in danger zone. He advised them to take precautionary steps in view of the surge in the number of

corona positive cases in the city and asked them to wear

face masks compulsorily and maintain physical distance with customers.