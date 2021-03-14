Centre will not be silent spectator if violence continues in Bhainsa: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/ New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party has not yet started playing its (political) game in Telangana. Once, it starts playing its game, then, the TRS would go into oblivion. Addressing media here on Sunday, he cautioned that the Union Home Ministry will not remain a silent spectator if the series of attacks and violence continues at Bhainsa.

He said that such incidents have become a regular affair wherever the Majlis has a stronghold. Be it in the old city of Hyderabad or Bhainsa in Nirmal district such incidents have become a regular affair, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that the AIMIM sides with whichever party in the ruling to continue its agenda with the support of the ruling party. He also expressed displeasure over the State police dancing to the tunes of the ruling party and functioning at the diktats of the ministers and MLAs.

The Secunderabad MP said that it seems Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is emulating the spirit and following the footsteps of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee.

The TRS ministers remained stoic silence to the violent incidents at Bhainsa and atrocity against a four-year-old girl child. But, they were busy talking about the issues related to the other States in the wake of elections in Telangana, he said.

Charging Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao, and son of CM KCR acting as a shadow chief minister of Telangana, he asked as to who gave him such authority? Kishan Reddy said that KTR was silent on the Bhainsa violence. But, it has become a habit for the TRS leaders to blame the Centre whenever there are elections in the State. The TRS government is behaving as if Telangana is its fiefdom and purchased property and acting at will," he said.