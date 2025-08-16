Centre’s data refutes Congress’ debt allegations, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the central government has given a “slap in the face” answer to the false propaganda being spread by leaders from Rahul Gandhi to Revanth Reddy that KCR had incurred heavy debts. Rao said that the central government led by Modi had announced that the KCR government had only incurred Rs 2.80 lakh crore in its ten years of rule.

The BRS working president released the book ‘Praja Yodhudu’ (People’s Warrior), written by MahendraThotakuri, at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. The BRS leader said that it was appropriate that this book was launched on Independence Day and that it was a great gift for Telangana society, especially KCR. The BRS leader targeted the Congress leaders on the debt burden jibe, stating that the Congress is defaming KCR in the name of debts because it was unable to run the government and fulfil the promises made to the people. He asked the party activists to take the figures given by the Centre to the people.

Rama Rao said that those who question what KCR has done for Telangana were not aware of the conditions of oppression on this land 25 years ago. He said that it was a misadventure to think of setting up a political party if Chandrababu, a staunch opponent of Telangana, turned the wheel at the Centre.