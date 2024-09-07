Chakali Ailamma to come to life on Sept 10

Hyderabad: The life of Chakali Ailamma is all set to come up on the stage for the first time in the form of a Kuchipudi dance ballet at Ravindra Bharathi on September 10.

Organised by Department of Language and Culture, it will be performed by chairperson of Sangeet Natak Academy, Dr Alekhya Punjala and her group. The presentation on Chityala Ailamma is being organised on the occasion of her death anniversary, said Alekhya Punjala.

Poet lyricist Dr Vaddepalli Krishna has written the ballet and choreography is by Dr Alekhya Punjala, and music by V.B.S.Murali. Dr Alekhya Punjala will play the main role of Ailamma.

Alekhya Punjala said this is the first performance she is presenting after taking charge as the chairperson of Sangeet Natak Academy.