Chakrasnanam marks conclusion of Bhadradri brahmotsavams

Highlights

The Vasant Paksha Prayukta Navahnika Sri Rama Navami Thiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams was completed in Ram Kshetra on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam: The Vasant Paksha Prayukta Navahnika Sri Rama Navami Thiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams was completed in Ram Kshetra on Saturday. The priests conducted Chakrasnamin the river Godavari on the morning hours of Saturday; it marked the concluding day of Branothsavalu this year.

On the first day of Brahmotsavam, in honour of Ugadi festival (March 30) of the Sri Vishwa Vasunam year, neem pooja prasad was consumed in the morningand the Panchamritabhishekam was performed for the original grooms of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy.

In the evening, a new calendar was prepared at the Mithila Stadium. On April, 2 the flag was written, followed by Garuda Divasam, Agni Pratishtha, Dhwajarohana, Sri Sitara Mula Thiru Kalyanam, and Sri Rama Punarvasu Deeksha on the following days in honour of Sri Ram Navami.

