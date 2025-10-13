Chaos in agency region due to indiscriminate sand mining

Bhadrachalam: Rampa ntindiscriminate sand mining operations and consequent criss-crossing of hundreds of unregulated sand-laden trucks through the agency areas of Bhadrachalam, Cherla, and Venkatapuram have plunged the fragile region into environmental and infrastructural crises. Informed residents shared with ‘The Hans India’ that the avaricious activities, taken up regardless of ecological damage and in total disregard of traffic rules on the approach roads, have regressed development by nearly two decades, with the authorities turning a blind eye.

According to residents, permissions for sand quarries are being granted indiscriminately in the name of de-siltation for the stalled Seethamma Sagar project. Six major ramps are reportedly operating between Kudunuru and Subbampeta in Cherla mandal, with permissions to extract over 6 lakh to 10 lakh cubic metres of sand per quarry. Traders from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are involved, leading to a daily influx of hundreds of heavy trucks.

This heavy traffic of trucks in particular has been causing severe congestion, particularly along the Cherla-Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram routes, leaving narrow rural roads choked and villages virtually cut off.

The situation worsened on Saturday when traffic over a 15-km stretch between Seekathigudem and Kudunuru came to a standstill. Local police, including Cherla CI Rajuvarma and SI Narasireddy, struggled for hours to clear the snarl.

“Even ambulances can’t reach us,” lamented one local. “We are living in hell,” says another exasperated resident.

Roads in ruins, health at risk

The nearly round-the-clock movement of trucks has turned once-motorable roads into stretches of potholes, craters, and piles of dust. The Cherla-Bhadrachalam trip, which earlier took an hour, now stretches to three hours. Shops along the highways are coated in dust, with food items and goods getting spoiled daily.

“Vehicles bring not just sand but clouds of dust that settle on everything. Our businesses are dying,” said one shopkeeper on the Bhadrachalam road.

Livestock and stray animals have been frequent casualties in accidents involving speeding trucks. “Dogs, goats, and even cows have been killed,” said CPM leader Ramesh, highlighting the lack of safety or regulation.

A newly repaired bridge at Yakannagudem, meant to ease congestion, remains underutilized as certain individuals allegedly block truck movement over it. This has diverted all traffic through Bhadrachalam, complicating gridlocks.

Local leaders raise alarm

Nallapu Durgaprasad, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee member, criticised the mismanagement, stating, “The state government allotted sand quarries for the benefit of the poor and tribal communities. But some contractors are exploiting this with impunity.”

Durgaprasad urged the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) to regulate operations based on road capacity and available space. “Online permits should reflect real-time capacity. Sales should be halted in areas with no parking or basic infrastructure.”

The TPCC member warned that the behaviour of a few greedy contractors is tarnishing the government’s image, while worsening the plight of middle- and low-income groups.

Public patience wearing thin

The mood in the region is one of rising frustration. Locals are demanding immediate intervention from the district administration and TSMDC, asking for:

•Suspension of quarry operations in densely populated or ill-equipped areas

•A comprehensive traffic and pollution management plan

•Restrictions on the number of trucks per quarry

•Immediate road repairs and allocation of funds for rural infrastructure

With no tangible response from authorities so far, citizens are asking: “Don’t we have the right to live safely in our villages?”