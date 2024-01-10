Charminar Express train derail: Min Ponnam asks officials to provide better treatment for injured

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar responded over the Charminar Express train accident at Nampally Railway Station.

The Minister said that the bogies of Charminar Express hit the side wall and derailed. He said that a major accident was averted as the rails were slightly tilted to the side. As the in-charge minister of Hyderabad district, he inquired with the authorities about the causes of the incident.

The Minister ordered the district administration to be alert and take relief measures immediately. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials to provide proper treatment to the injured passengers.

In an unfortunate incident, Charminar Express derailed at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad. The incident took place while coming on the platform of the station. Officials revealed that three bogies including Charminar Express engine derailed.

It is said that the train engine hit the side wall of the platform. In this incident, ten passengers suffered minor injuries. He said that an estimate has not yet been made regarding the loss of property in this accident.

Officials explained that other trains plying from Nampally may run late due to the derailment of the train on the station platform. It is said that arrangements are being made to get the AC bogies back on the tracks along with the engine.