Charminar Pedestrianisation Project: Laad Bazar road wallows in utter neglect, apathy

Hyderabad: The Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) stones in Laad Bazar stretch were damaged by the unauthorised work carried out by the Water Works department in February last year. Although it has been damaged for over 20 months, authorities have failed to lay new stones.

It is said that the Laad Bazar west side of Charminar precinct experiences a range of activities which are commercial and major tourist spots. Pedestrians are facing difficulties due to the bad condition of the road. The market has been in a neglected state and has no proper road for the past several months. Visitors are frustrated over the improper road. The entire stretch of the market is filled with potholes, and uneven roads resulting in severe inconvenience.

The Laad Bazar market is close to Charminar and is part of the CPP. After laying stones as a part of CPP three years back in Laad Bazar it was destroyed and kept incomplete. The CPP is being undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in coordination with Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

According to the Laad Bazar Market Association, visitors coming to purchase bangles in the market are not able to use the road, as the entire walkway is uneven and lined with debris. Pedestrians are facing inconvenience walking in the market.

Said Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell, "for taking up civic works officials dug-up the entire lane of Laad Bazar Road, damaged the stones and removed them, which were laid as a part of CCP. They are yet to lay new stones. The State government is developing the new city areas and leaving behind development of the Old City. The Laad Bazar (whose bangles and pearls are globally acclaimed) road is in worst condition. They need to carry out the works and lay stone at the earliest."

He said, "even as entry of all vehicles is restricted across the CPP area, with no barricading near the entrance to the market (near Mahmub Chowk), all vehicles including bikes, autorickshaw, and transport are being allowed."

An official of the civic body who oversees the CPP project, on the condition of anonymity, said the work by the Water Works department was completed in June last year. The project head decided to lay granite stones with a sanctioned amount of Rs 4 crore in September 2021. But it was delayed. However, in latest development, 120 properties at Laad Bazar have an ethnic Deccani bearing after the civic body gives them a heritage look after renovating the structures but laying of stones remained incomplete."