Chevella: Awareness spread on women safety

Chevella: An awareness programme on protection of women and functioning of SHE Teams was organised at Bandari Srinivas College of Engineering here on Friday.

Cultural team of Cyberabad Police explained about the acts which are being implemented for protection of women and how to rescue themselves in several situations.

The details were explained in speeches, skits and songs. Chevella SI Renuka Reddy, SHE teams in-charge Anjaiah, Kavitha, Kumar, college principal Dr Baburao, Srinivas, Sridhar, Yadagiri, Mahesh Goud, Kishore were also present.

