Chief Minister Revanth hails Osmania doctors’ service in a tweet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has praised the doctors at Osmania General Hospital for their outstanding medical service, stating that they have rewritten the common saying, "I wouldn’t even go to a government hospital if I were dying."

Sharing his appreciation on social media, CM Revanth highlighted the exceptional efforts of doctors Ajmeera and Vikram, who successfully handled a challenging medical case. He noted that they had made the impossible possible through their skill and dedication.

The Chief Minister added that their work stands as an inspiration for all government medical professionals and congratulated both doctors for setting a new standard in public health care.