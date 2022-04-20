Child marriage averted by Rachakonda SHE teams

Choutuppal: The SHE Team from Choutuppal division, Rachakonda police on Tuesday along with District Child Protection officials averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl from getting married.

The police said, the parents of the minor girl from Chinna Kodur village had fixed their daughter's wedding with a youngster from the neighbouring village. We received information that elders of both sides had fixed the wedding.

We went to their residence and counselled the families on the negative impacts of early marriages. They then called off the wedding. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the good work of SHE Teams and requested the citizens not to encourage child marriages as it was a crime.

He added, "Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible. Citizens can report child marriages on Dial 100 facility or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number - 9490617111."