Children should be encouraged in sports along with studies: Collector

Karimnagar: District Collector Dr B Gopi said that there are good facilities for sports in the State and parents should encourage children to actively participate in sports along with studies from childhood.

The District Collector participated in the sports awareness conference organised in the name of Chalo Maidan on the occasion of National Sports Day in honor of Indian hockey legend Major Dyan Chand’s birth anniversary at Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Collector Gopi said that the Telangana region is in a good position in the world level of hockey. From Telugu States there are many sportspersons like Sania Mirza, PVSindhu, Nikhat Zareen, Saina Nehwal and javelin world champion Neeraj Chopra.

He said that the State government is providing better facilities to the sportspersons due to which the sportspersons are doing great. Besides regional sports school at Manair Dam, Ambedkar Stadiums are available and many facilities have also been provided to train the best sportspersons in Karimnagar district.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that opportunities are being provided to sportspersons in the district and children should show talent not only in studies but also in sports. The district has no shortage in sports and the government stands by each and every sportsperson and is always working hard to develop them as top sportspersons.

CP L Subbarayudu said that everyone should participate in some sports and said that sports help a lot in coping with the ups and downs in the society. Dhyan Chand brought gold to India by taking part in the Olympic games held in Amsterdam in 1928, Los Angeles in 1932 and Berlin in 1936. Dhyan Chand, who worked hard by himself, served in the Indian Army and brought recognition to the sport of hockey.

Veteran sportspersons cyclists marketing officer Padmavathi, Dr Usha Khandala, Dr Ajay Khandala, swimmer, cyclist Chalmada Venkateswara Rao, S R Shekhar, veteran marathoner Pusala Mahesh, yoga coach Kishtaiah, gymnastic coach Ganesh, swimming coach K Chandrasekhar were felicitated and awards were presented to the winning boys and girls in 100m athletic, 50m swimming and badminton.

SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Additional DCP Lakshminarayana, District Welfare Officer Saraswathi, DYSO Raja Veeru, Corporator Kola Tirupati, Youth Center Coordinator Rambabu District Olympic Association Janardhan Reddy, Ramesh Reddy and others participated.